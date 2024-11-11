Eleven Militants Killed, Two Indian Security Men Injured In Fire Exchange In Manipur

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Indian security forces gunned down 11 on Monday after they attacked a station and set shops and houses on fire in Jiribam district of northeastern Indian state of Manipur.

The Press Trust of India reported quoting officials that 11 militants were killed and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were in heavy gunfight after the militants attacked Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp.

The fire exchange took place at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division. The militants also torched several shops in Jakurador Karong market located around 100 meters away, and attacking some houses.

The authorities imposed prohibitory orders fearing further unrest. "There is apprehension of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquility or a riot or any affray in the area and grave danger to human lives and properties because of unlawful activities of some anti-social elements," a notification said imposing the prohibition.

Manipur witnessed to major ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year killing more than 200 people and rendering thousands homeless.

However, ethnically diverse Jiribam was untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills. Since June this year, Jiribam witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field forcing thousands to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps. (end)

