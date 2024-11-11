GMR Group Leads Major Push In Modernizing India's Aviation Infrastructure And Achieves Key Sustainability Milestones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delhi's Indira Gandhi Intl Airport has become the first airport in the world (40 million passengers+) to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status.

- G.B.S. Raju, Business Chairman – Airports, GMR Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GMR Group, the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest worldwide, has announced significant achievements that are reshaping India's aviation landscape. The Group is driving sustainable innovation while spearheading modernization efforts to meet the rising demand in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Becomes a Global Leader in Sustainability

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)-a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited -has become the first airport in the world handling over 40 million passengers annually to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status (Level 5) under the Airport Council International's Airport Carbon Accreditation program.

The airport initially set a 2030 target for achieving net zero carbon emissions but surpassed its goal ahead of schedule through a range of pioneering initiatives. By cutting 200,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, the airport has cemented GMR's leadership in sustainability.

Key Sustainability Highlights

· 100% Renewable Energy: The airport operates entirely on renewable energy, powered by a 7.84 MW solar plant and external renewable energy sources, eliminating nearly 200,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

· Green Infrastructure: Terminal 3 holds LEED Gold and IGBC Platinum certifications, while Terminal 1 has achieved LEED Platinum Pre-certification.

· Water Management: With over 350 rainwater harvesting systems and a zero liquid discharge sewage plant, the airport is on track to become water-positive.

· Operational Efficiency: Delhi Airport's Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) system improves air traffic flow, reducing fuel use and emissions.

· Electric Vehicles and TaxiBots: A growing fleet of electric vehicles and TaxiBots has cut fuel consumption and emissions during taxiing operations.

· Eastern Cross Taxiway: The newly opened taxiway has reduced aircraft taxi times, saving approximately 55,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

· ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management System: DIAL is the first airport globally to adopt this certification, reducing energy and fuel consumption.

These initiatives demonstrate DIAL's commitment to sustainable development and position the airport as a benchmark for green aviation infrastructure worldwide.

Nagpur Airport Modernization to Drive Regional Growth

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is also leading a major transformation at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Strategically located in Central India, Nagpur serves as a critical hub for both passenger and cargo traffic, enhancing regional connectivity.

In partnership with MIHAN India Limited, GMR has signed a concession agreement to modernize and expand the airport, aligned with India's vision for global-standard infrastructure. The first phase will increase passenger handling capacity to 4 million annually, with future plans to scale it to 30 million passengers per year.

Project Highlights

Enhanced Cargo Capacity: The airport's cargo handling will increase to 20,000 metric tons, spurring economic growth across the region.

Modern Infrastructure Development: The project includes a state-of-the-art terminal, new Air Traffic Control tower, and upgraded airside facilities.

Strategic Regional Role: As a key aviation hub, the upgraded airport will boost connectivity and become a critical engine for Central India's economy.

Speaking on the development, G.B.S. Raju, Business Chairman – Airports, GMR Group, said: "With our proven expertise in transforming airports, we are committed to delivering a world-class airport at Nagpur. This project aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of driving aviation growth and Maharashtra's focus on building world-class infrastructure. Nagpur's transformation will not only improve connectivity but also position the city as an emerging economic powerhouse."

About GMR Airports Limited (formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited)

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. Under the brand name“GMR AERO”, it offers pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined the journey in 2020 as a strategic partner and is now a co-promoter in GAL. As a platform business, GAL also provides a range of aero services including Duty Free, Retail, F&B, Cargo, Car Parking, O&M, and PMC services.

Through its innovative Aerotropolis concept, it develops cutting-edge airport cities giving shape to best-in-class real estate developments in South Asia. GAL operates India's largest third-party Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility through its subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited ensuring operational excellence across the Asia Pacific region. GMR Innovex, a GMR Group entity, is developing and introducing a range of digital solutions to enhance the passenger journey and airport experience.

Through GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, the company is creating the talent pool necessary to drive the growth of the aviation sector in India (the third largest in the world).

As the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest globally, GAL served over 121 million passengers in FY24 with a steadfast commitment to excellence in airport management as reflected in its consistent rankings for services by ACI and Skytrax.

With a robust presence in India and Southeast Asia, the company operates key gateways such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, and Medan (Indonesia) airports, while extending its technical services to Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines.

GAL is also developing transformative projects like the greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Visakhapatnam), India, and Crete, Greece, and the brownfield airport in Nagpur (Maharashtra).

GMR Group, the promoter of GAL has a significant presence in Energy, Transportation, Urban Infrastructure, and Sports. Through its CSR arm, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, GMR supports local communities, reflecting its commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing skills, providing education, and developing healthcare infrastructure and services.

