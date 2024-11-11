More Than 350 Survivors Of Prison Sexual Assault To Rally In Foley Square To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Adult Survivors Act
Date
11/11/2024 3:30:53 PM
Survivors Demand Accountability and Improved Safety Measures Amidst New York State's Continued Failure to Protect Incarcerated People From Sexual Abuse
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slater Slater Schulman LLP and Levy Konigsberg LLP will be joined by nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law at a rally and news conference on Wednesday, November 13, with hundreds of survivors of sexual assault in New York prisons.
Slater Slater Schulman LLP, Levy Konigsberg LLP, Ben Crump Law
The event will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which created a lookback window between November 24, 2022, and November 24, 2023, during which time survivors were able to sue for civil damages regardless of the statute of limitations, resulting in the filing of more than 2,200 cases by formerly incarcerated women alleging sexual violence by corrections officers. Attendees will demand accountability and action from the City and State of New York in response to the horrific, decades-long pattern of assaults.
WHO:
350+ survivors of sexual assault in New York State prisons
Adam P. Slater, Slater Slater Schulman
Anna Kull, Levy Konigsberg
Ben Crump, Ben Crump Law
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman
New York State Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams
Kelly Coyne, Safe Horizon
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET
WHERE:
Foley Square, across from 60 Centre Street
New York, NY 10013
NOTE: This event will be livestreamed at @Levy-SSS
MEDIA CONTACT:
For Slater Slater Schulman: [email protected]
For Levy Konigsberg: [email protected]
For Ben Crump Law: [email protected]
