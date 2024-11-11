More Than 350 Survivors Of Prison Sexual Assault To Rally In Foley Square To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Adult Survivors Act

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Survivors Demand Accountability and Improved Safety Measures Amidst New York State's Continued Failure to Protect Incarcerated People From Sexual Abuse

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slater Slater Schulman LLP and Levy Konigsberg LLP will be joined by nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law at a rally and news on Wednesday, November 13, with hundreds of survivors of sexual assault in New York prisons.

The event will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which created a lookback window between November 24, 2022, and November 24, 2023, during which time survivors were able to sue for civil damages regardless of the statute of limitations, resulting in the filing of more than 2,200 cases by formerly incarcerated women alleging sexual violence by corrections officers. Attendees will demand accountability and action from the City and State of New York in response to the horrific, decades-long pattern of assaults.

WHO:

350+ survivors of sexual assault in New York State prisons

Adam P. Slater, Slater Slater Schulman

Anna Kull, Levy Konigsberg

Ben Crump, Ben Crump Law

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman

New York State Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

Kelly Coyne, Safe Horizon

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET

WHERE:

Foley Square, across from 60 Centre Street

New York, NY 10013

NOTE: This event will be livestreamed at @Levy-SSS

MEDIA CONTACT:

For Slater Slater Schulman: [email protected]

For Levy Konigsberg: [email protected]

For Ben Crump Law: [email protected]

