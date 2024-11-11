Rewind By Hung-Sheng Chu And Pei-Wen Hsu Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rewind

Innovative Residence Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Rewind by Hung-Sheng Chu and Pei-Wen Hsu as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and practicality demonstrated in the design of this residence, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the interior design industry.Rewind's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. The design aligns with industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders through its innovative approach to space utilization, material selection, and overall functionality.The award-winning residence showcases a unique blend of modern style and personalized design elements, catering to the specific needs of the host and hostess. The design team skillfully created a "time difference" concept, incorporating hidden doors and sliding panels to seamlessly transition between social and private areas. The use of natural stone patterns and carefully planned lighting enhances the sense of fluidity and natural flow throughout the space.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a motivation for Hung-Sheng Chu, Pei-Wen Hsu, and their team at GT-SPACE INTERIOR DESIGN CO., LTD. to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. The award validates their commitment to creating spaces that not only meet functional requirements but also evoke emotional connections and enrich the living experience of the occupants.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hung-Sheng Chu and Pei-Wen HsuHung-Sheng Chu and Pei-Wen Hsu are the creative minds behind Rewind, a residence that exemplifies their design philosophy. As part of GT-SPACE INTERIOR DESIGN CO., LTD., they focus on creating interior spaces that resonate with the owner's life, injecting soul and fostering a dialogue between the space and its occupants. Their approach prioritizes safety while exploring the potential of light, shadow, nature, and time to craft rich and generous living experiences.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that showcase professional execution and have the potential to positively influence industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact the global community. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

