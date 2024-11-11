Environment Minister Discusses Climate Action With COP28, COP29 Presidents

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Environment Muawieh Radaideh met on Monday with of the Parties (COP) 28 President Sultan Al Jaber and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev on the sidelines of COP29 of the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku.

During his meeting with Al Jaber, Radaideh expressed his appreciation for the UAE's "historic" achievements at COP28, particularly the outcomes of the conference, which culminated in the UAE Consensus for Climate Action.

During his meeting with Babayev, the minister stressed Jordan's full support for Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He underscored the importance of reaching a global agreement on the new quantitative climate target, adding that this conference must bring an executive dimension to climate action.

Al Jaber, in his speech, stressed that the world has the capacity for change and called for intensified efforts to unite in maintaining the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C.

He also urged all parties to establish a new quantitative goal to implement the UAE Consensus and foster greater partnerships.

During the conference, Babayev highlighted that climate change is no longer a future concern but a present reality, with visible events and losses.

He also stressed the clear objectives of raising ambition and enhancing cooperation, along with developing effective implementation mechanisms.