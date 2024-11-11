Andhra Minister Atchannaidu Unveils Rs 43,402 Crore Agriculture Budget, To Introduce Tenant Protection Act

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Nov 11 (KNN)

In a significant move to prioritise the welfare of farmers, Andhra Pradesh K. Atchannaidu announced that the state government, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, will introduce a new Tenant Protection Act in the upcoming legislative session.



This decision comes after the observed that existing laws were insufficient in providing adequate safeguards to tenant farmers, an essential part of the state's agrarian economy.

Atchannaidu, presenting the agriculture budget to the Assembly on Monday, outlined a Rs 43,402 crore outlay for the sector, emphasising that agriculture is a top priority for the state government.



He criticised the previous regime for neglecting the agriculture sector, leaving farmers in distress. In response, the government has committed to reviving several suspended welfare schemes for farmers.

A key initiative is the state-wide soil testing program, which has already been launched to ensure optimal use of fertilisers and pesticides. With a dedicated budget of Rs 38.88 crore, the government will use advanced technology such as drones and remote sensing agencies to provide accurate soil testing reports, boosting agricultural practices.

Further support for farmers includes the provision of Rs 240 crore for seed subsidies and Rs 40 crore for fertilizer subsidies.



Atchannaidu emphasised that nearly 62 per cent of the state's population relies on agriculture, underscoring the importance of continuous support through programs like Polam Pilustondi.



This initiative aims to create awareness among farmers during the Kharif and Rabi seasons, with agriculture scientists and senior officials set to provide on-field guidance.

The government is also focused on promoting sustainable farming by encouraging a shift toward natural agricultural practices.



Atchannaidu revealed plans to allocate Rs 422 crore to promote natural farming, with the goal of reducing the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, cutting input costs for farmers, and producing healthier crops. Additionally, training for self-help groups will be prioritized to facilitate this transition.

This robust agricultural agenda reflects the state's commitment to improving the livelihoods of farmers and ensuring long-term sustainability in agriculture.

(KNN Bureau)