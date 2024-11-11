Talaat Moustafa Group Returns To Cityscape Global 2024 In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) is participating in the second edition of Cityscape Global 2024, held at the Riyadh International & Center from November 11th to 14th. This marks the group's second consecutive year at the event, where it is showcasing several of its projects, highlighting its extensive experience in development spanning over 55 years.

TMG is known for creating integrated urban communities that offer a high quality of life for their residents, with a focus on luxurious living and sustainability. The company integrates the latest advancements in smart and green city construction to ensure a superior quality of life for current and future generations.

At Cityscape, TMG is showcasing its“Banan City” project, located on a sprawling 10 million square meters in northeast Riyadh. Launched in May 2024 in collaboration with the National Housing Company (NHC), the project has already achieved record-breaking sales exceeding EGP 53bn by November 6th, surpassing the target for an entire year. Construction on Banan City commenced in July 2024, ensuring adherence to timelines and construction plans for timely delivery of units to owners. The city is designed to be fully functional and ready for residents to move in from day one.

TMG aims to bring its extensive expertise in creating integrated urban communities to Banan City in Saudi Arabia. The city is being developed in a similar fashion to other successful projects by the group, such as the City of Rehab, the first integrated city developed by the private sector in Egypt, and Madinaty, a 33 million square meter project embodying a complete model for integrated, service-rich global cities. Other future-oriented smart city projects like“Noor” in Capital Gardens and“SouthMed” on the North West Coast of Egypt are also examples of integrated smart cities.

This participation in Cityscape Global 2024 comes just days after a delegation from Saudi Arabia and Iraq visited Madinaty to experience firsthand the group's pioneering approach to developing sustainable, integrated smart cities.

“Banan City” is considered one of the world's best cities for quality of life, truly deserving of its slogan,“The Best Community to Live In.” The city stands out with its harmonious blend of technology, digitalization, and quality of life principles, accommodating over 120,000 residents in a gated community.



