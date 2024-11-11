Award-Winning English Cottage Vacation Celebrates Hosting 200 Guests Since 2020 Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Your 24/7 Hosts Laura & Nathan Kurton at Well Cottage, English Cottage Vacation

Well Cottage is a luxury, all-inclusive experience

English Cottage Vacation offers entire cottage or shared cottage experiences

English Cottage Vacation, the all-inclusive luxury holiday in Dorset, has announced a significant milestone: hosting 200 guests since its launch in 2020

- Laura Kurton, Co-Owner & Co-Host of English Cottage VacationDORSET, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- English Cottage Vacation , the all-inclusive luxury holiday destination in the heart of Dorset, has announced a significant milestone: hosting 200 guests from across the globe since its launch in 2020. The achievement reflects the growing appeal of Well Cottage, a modernised 18th-century thatched property offering a quintessentially British countryside experience tailored to discerning travellers.Founded by Laura and Nathan Kurton , English Cottage Vacation has swiftly established itself as a premier destination for those seeking a unique blend of luxury, tradition, and 24/7 VIP service. The company's success lies in its commitment to delivering exclusive, highly personalised stays that showcase the best of English charm, hospitality, and heritage.Reflecting on this milestone, co-founder and resident chef Laura Kurton said,“We are immensely proud to have welcomed 200 guests to Well Cottage. When Nathan and I set out to create English Cottage Vacation, we envisioned a place where guests could experience the true essence of the English countryside. To see our vision come to life and be embraced by so many guests from around the world is incredibly rewarding.”Authentic English experienceSituated in the picturesque hamlet of Bedchester, Dorset, Well Cottage has become synonymous with elegance, comfort, and an authentic English experience. Guests enjoy gourmet meals crafted by Laura using locally sourced ingredients, along with chauffeur-driven trips to historic landmarks and scenic spots. Every stay is thoughtfully tailored to meet each guest's unique preferences, ensuring a truly personalised experience.Nathan Kurton, co-founder and resident chauffeur, added:“Reaching this milestone reflects the unforgettable experiences our guests have had with us. It's been a privilege to take them on scenic drives through Dorset and private trips to iconic landmarks, helping them connect with the beauty and history of England. Whether it's a peaceful coastal walk or a visit to an ancient castle, creating these special memories with our guests is what makes this role so rewarding. The consistently 5-star ratings and glowing reviews we receive are a testament to the care and passion we put into every stay.”Award-winning serviceThis year has been particularly noteworthy for English Cottage Vacation, as it earned two prestigious awards that underscore its excellence in hospitality. In February, the company was honoured with a Gold Award at the Dorset Tourism Awards, which celebrates the finest in the region's tourism industry. This accolade was followed by a Bronze at the South West England Tourism Excellence Awards in March, affirming English Cottage Vacation's status as a top-tier holiday destination in the broader region.“These awards are a testament to the dedication we put into every guest experience,” Laura continued.“We've always aimed to exceed expectations, and these recognitions reinforce our commitment to quality, sustainability, and personalised service. We are excited to continue this journey, welcoming even more guests to discover all the wonders of this spectacular part of the world whilst being pampered like royalty.”Looking AheadAs English Cottage Vacation celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to enhancing its offerings and expanding its reach. With plans to introduce more locations, the company aims to attract even more visitors seeking the charm of a traditional English getaway.About English Cottage VacationEnglish Cottage Vacation, located in Dorset, England, offers year-round, all-inclusive, tailor-made holiday experiences that blend traditional British hospitality with modern comforts. Well Cottage, the company's flagship property, is a luxurious 18th-century thatched cottage surrounded by lush countryside and renowned for the personalised service, gourmet dining, and curated excursions provided by award-winning co-hosts Nathan & Laura Kurton.For more information or to book, visit englishcottagevacation or contact Laura and Nathan via ....Nathan & Laura KurtonEnglish Cottage Vacation+1 954-376-8628...

