Tripura: Investment Proposals Of Rs 5,900 Cr Received, Says CM Saha

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Nov 11 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Monday said that the present state is making all efforts to attract investors to the state, with over 200 proposals already received and more investments worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline.

Addressing the inaugural program of the state-level on UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme)-2024 here, the Chief Minister said that in the series of investors' meetings in the state during the past one year, 212 investors attended and MoUs were signed for investment of over Rs 5,900 crore, with 200-plus investment proposals already made and Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline.

He said everyone knows how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the all-round development of northeast India and the welfare of the people of the region.

The Prime Minister always said that without developing the northeast, the country's development is incomplete, Saha said.

He said that PM Modi introduced this UNNATI program to further industrial development in the northeast region and attract investors.

Over the next 10 years, more than 83,000 jobs would be generated, with a budget of Rs 10,037 crore sanctioned for the northeast, which would benefit the people of Tripura and other northeastern states, he pointed out.

Saha noted that the Centre has placed Tripura in the 'Zone B' category, enabling it to receive incentives, which would facilitate locally produced goods to compete in the market.

The main objective of Monday's program is to raise awareness as people become informed about this scheme, they would be more interested in investing, he said.

Apart from UNNATI, the Tripura Industry Department offers multiple schemes and incentives, the Chief Minister said, adding that the state, surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, has seen improved connectivity through the HIRA model -- Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airways -- introduced by PM Modi.

Saha said that the state government has established the Tripura Investment Promotion Agency to assist those interested in investing or opening industries in the state, along with an online Single Window portal to eliminate the need for physical visits to departments.

“Our key sectors are Bamboo, Rubber, Agar, Hospitality, Education, and Health, which we aim to develop further.

In the MSME sector, our focus is on rubber, bamboo, agriculture, horticulture, and tea. MSMEs contribute significantly to our GDP, transforming the state's economic landscape and generating employment.”

The Chief Minister informed that micro-enterprises account for 98 per cent of businesses in Tripura, and we must emphasize micro-industries.

Around 2.95 lakh jobs have been generated, with 66,443 enterprises registered in the last three years, including 65, 583 micro, 803 small and 57 medium enterprises. If investors come, Tripura's development would be accelerated, he said.

Initiatives like 'Destination Tripura', the 'State Round Table 2023', the 'Northeastern Global Investor Summit 2023', the 'Tripura Rubber Conclave 2024' and many other events were organised in the state to attract investors, Saha stated.

In the event, Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director Viswasree B, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik and Karampal Singh, Director for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Central government were also present.