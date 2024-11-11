Tempesta Media Announces Anthony Marchese's Retirement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After an impressive 13 years, Anthony is stepping down as part of the company's succession strategy, reflecting Tempesta Media's commitment to sustainable growth and a deep-rooted leadership pipeline.Anthony's tenure has been pivotal to Tempesta Media's journey. With an esteemed background as a CFO, he brought a unique blend of strategic acumen and insight, guiding the company through major milestones. In support of the company's CEO and leadership team, Tempesta Media not only expanded its offerings but also solidified its reputation as an ethical, results-driven marketing partner for over 400 small and medium-sized businesses.Reflecting on his time at Tempesta Media, Anthony said,“It has been a privilege to serve on the board alongside distinguished members since 2011. I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and the strong foundation we've built for the future.”Michael Marchese, Founder and CEO of Tempesta Media, also expressed gratitude and admiration:“I was incredibly fortunate to have a former respected CFO at a leading company as my board member. His guidance has been invaluable in helping Tempesta Media evolve and thrive.”Tempesta Media had several notable achievements, underscoring its growth in 2024. This includes a successful capital raise with the prominent venture capital fund TinySeed, which has bolstered the company's resources for future innovation, and the exciting launch of Tempesta Media Rank, a proprietary marketing solution that drives leads and revenue for small and medium-sized businesses. These accomplishments demonstrate Tempesta Media's forward-thinking approach and commitment to advancing the industry.Looking ahead, Michael remarked,“We are now uniquely positioned to lead our industry into 2025 and beyond.”ABOUT USTempesta Media's managed organic, ethical digital marketing solutions are backed by 13 years of experience. Combining marketing expertise with custom predictive technology, Tempesta Media ensures impactful results for clients. Learn more: tempestamedia .

