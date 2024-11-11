Speediance Launches The Velonix Stationary Bike And Gym Monster 2: Expanding The Future Of Smart Home Fitness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Experience AI-driven cardio and strength workouts with the latest innovations in at-home exercise equipment

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speediance , a leader in connected that has just completed a Series A funding round, announces the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to elevate the at-home workout experience: the all-new VeloNix Stationary Bike and the enhanced Gym Monster 2. Offering advanced technology, customization, and safety features, the VeloNix and Gym Monster 2 are user-friendly, space-efficient, making workouts more accessible and convenient.

"At Speediance, we are committed to providing versatile, high-quality equipment that meets our customers' diverse fitness needs and are thrilled to be venturing into a new category with the VeloNix Stationary Bike," said Liu Tao, founder and CEO of Speediance. "With both VeloNix and Gym Monster 2, we are forging a path in smart-home innovation for fitness enthusiasts and making smart, accessible fitness more convenient for everyone."



The VeloNix Stationary Bike brings consumers a truly immersive and precise cycling experience featuring advanced motor-controlled resistance, intuitive controls, and smart technology, catering to all fitness levels.



Motor-Controlled Resistance:

Provides exact resistance and power control for safer workouts, eliminating pedal coasting hazards

Smart Tech Integration: Advanced sensors and connectivity allow for real-time tracking of speed, power, and cadence to help optimize training efficiency Realistic Cycling Simulation: Combines spin bike and indoor trainer features for an immersive, road-like experience

The Gym Monster 2, an upgraded version of

Speediance's bestselling model, offers an extensive movement library, professional-led classes, and new AI and Velocity-Based Training (VBT) features for adaptive, effective strength training.



Weight & Footprint Reduction:

Lighter design and saves space

Enhanced Sound Speaker & Cooling System:

Improve user experience Advanced AI Features &

VBT Training Contents:

Through the AI Coach's weight recommendation algorithm, the best weight for different training sessions

VeloNix Stationary Bike is priced at $2,299 on the Speediance website , while the Gym Monster starts at $3,390 on the Speediance website , early buyers can now lock in special discounts. Both will be available on Amazon later this year. For more information, visit

Speediance and follow Speediance's social media .

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance is a cutting-edge fitness brand that has just completed a Series A funding round, dedicated to providing intelligent products that revolutionize home gym workouts.



SOURCE Speediance

