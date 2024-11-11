The First Cold Wallet For Miners: EMCD & Tangem Launching Limited Edition Wallets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in cold wallet production, Tangem , and EMCD , one of the largest pools in the world, are launching a limited edition collection of wallets for miners. This is their first collaboration and will allow exclusive terms for mining with EMCD.









"We're excited to partner with Tangem and believe that this will help wallet holders feel all the benefits of remote mining," says EMCD CEO Michael Jerlis.

Each of the limited edition wallets has its own unique design and a promo code for 20% off on the EMCD pool fee for new users, making mining even more profitable. The code doesn't have an expiration date and can be used at any time.

Wallets from the new collection will be released by mid-November. For now, they're available for preorder . By preordering, you can get your wallet as soon as it's released.

About EMCD

EMCD is the crypto fintech platform where everything is easy. The platform offers a wide range of products: a stable mining pool, the Coinhold savings wallet with up to 14% per annum, a user-friendly P2P platform and secure storage wallet for more than 300 000 crypto enthusiasts worldwide. EMCD is the optimal choice for those who want to take their crypto experience to the next level.

About Tangem

Tangem is a tech company founded in 2017, with headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, branches in North America, Eastern Europe, and APAC. The Tangem Wallet - its flagship product - is a hardware wallet for managing thousands of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets on over 70 blockchain networks, focusing on simplicity and utmost security. Tangem is available in over 220 countries today. Its users enjoy a simple setup, convenient cold storage, and access to dApps and DeFi.

