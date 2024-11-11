Lebanese PM Calls For United Arab-Islamic Stance Against Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati on Monday called for taking a united Arab-Islamic stance against the Israeli occupation's aggression against Palestine and Lebanon.

Speaking at the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Mikati remarked that the continuation of such aggression threatens regional stability, underlining that Lebanon is suffering its consequences as it targets civilians and violates sovereignty.

This requires immediate response, he stated, calling for supporting efforts to achieve fair and comprehensive peace as per Arab peace initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.

Mikati urged the international community to take responsibility in protecting Palestinian and Lebanese people as the stability of Lebanon is imperative to resolving the Palestinian issue.

He concluded his statement affirming Lebanon's commitment to issues of Arab and Islamic nations and to working together to achieve regional security, and hailed Saudi Arabia's efforts in hosting the summit and supporting joint issues. (end)

