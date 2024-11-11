Canned Fruits Market Is Projected To Reach US$16 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 5.41%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The canned fruits is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% from US$12 billion in 2025 to US$16 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the canned fruits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$16 billion by 2030.Food canning is the process of preserving food in tightly closed, vacuum-sealed jars after processing it to keep it at a constant temperature. The canning process includes the following steps: washing, sorting/grading, preparation, filling, exhausting, sealing, heat sterilization, chilling, labelling/casing, and shipping storage. The use of equipment in fruit canning has changed from batch units to continuous units. In a continuous unit, cans are chilled in a cold-water cooler compartment after rotating through an airlock and a pressurized heat compartment.Advancements in canning technology are the main drivers of the expected market growth. Better "Nutri-score" labels, a greater selection of convenience products, and the production of healthier foods are all correlated with higher research and development spending. The growing global canned goods distribution network will lead to an expansion of the market. Additionally, the rise in the number of working women globally and easier access to a large variety of canned fruits are additional factors driving the market expansion. These fruits are even more convenient because they are available year-round and don't need to have their pits, peels, or stalks removed.Further, a steady rise in the consumption of fresh and minimally processed fruit has significantly affected the canned fruit market. As a result, large brand manufacturers are changing the way their products are packaged and positioned to reflect the shift to minimally processed fruits as additions to canned fruit lines. To increase sales, fruit cans in bulk could be introduced and offered for sale at discount food stores and mass merchandisers.Moreover, producers plan to increase canned fruit production by positioning our offerings as low-calorie, healthy alternatives that people could use as a snack during the day. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only one-tenth of all adults in the U.S. consumed enough fresh vegetables and fruits as they were pricey, scarce, or complicated to fix. Moreover, frozen fruit cans are far more convenient, nutrient-dense, and delicious. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the consumption of canned fruit may be a major factor in the growth of canned fruit.Access sample report or view details:The global canned fruits market, by product type, is divided into five types- Canned peaches, canned cherries, canned pineapples, canned mandarin oranges, and others. The short peach season and the widespread enjoyment of eating or cooking with peaches results in high demand for peach cans. It's expensive to buy farm-fresh fruit that isn't ripe enough and a waste of money too. So, to make up for the lack of availability of fruits, canned peaches are available.The global canned fruits market, by distribution channel, is divided into three types- Grocery stores, supermarkets, and online. Grocery stores and supermarkets are always making sales on canned fruits for different budgets and tastes of a variety of customers. Further, Due to the high demand for canned fruit brands and options in e-commerce , online sellers are able to target their goods to varying groups based on age, interests, gender or region.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global canned fruits market during the forecasted period. The Asia Pacific canned fruits market is expanding rapidly as the demand for processed meals is increasing as society continues to transform in this region. The rise in the population and increased lifestyle of people are the principal reasons that cause the growth of demand for ready-made food. Also, it is necessary to find a way that would make these products last longer, but they should be healthier than they are now. Canned fruits continue to be the perfect solution for numerous purposes simply because they are easily portable. Furthermore, the rise of the Chinese food industry has led to the exponential growth of the demand for canned fruits for different uses.The research includes several key players from the global canned fruits market, such as CHB Group, Del Monte Food Inc., Princes Limited, Rhodes Food Group, Tropical Food Industries Co., Ltd., Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Langeberg & Ashton Foods, Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Vidya Sagar Food Pvt Ltd., Jutai Foods Group Ltd.The market analytics report segments the global canned fruits market using the following criteria:.By Product TypeoCanned peachesoCanned cherriesoCanned pineapplesoCanned Mandarin OrangesoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloGrocery StoresoSupermarketsoOnline.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.UK.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.Indonesia.Taiwan.Thailand.Others.Companies Profiled:oCHB GroupoDel Monte Food Inc.oPrinces LimitedoRhodes Food GroupoTropical Food Industries Co., Ltd.oDelicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.oLangeberg & Ashton FoodsoDole Packaged Foods LLCoVidya Sagar Food Pvt Ltd.oJutai Foods Group Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Global Fruit Juice Market:.Stone Fruits Market:.Monk Fruit Sugar Market:

