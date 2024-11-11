I Suffered A Lot In Congress For 14 Years, Was Victim Of Dirty Internal Politics: Ashok Chavan

(MENAFN- IANS) Nanded, Nov 11 (IANS) Amid the ongoing campaign, BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Maharashtra chief Ashok Chavan revealed reasons behind quitting the party.

In a series of sensational disclosures, Chavan, the son of veteran Congress leader Shankarrao Chavan, claimed, ''I suffered a lot for 14 years in the Congress party. I was the victim of the dirty internal party politics. There was no ED, CBI chase for me. Whatever happened it happened, when I was in the Congress party. Many people in the Congress party did not like my progress in the party, some of them are no more. I work in a free atmosphere and therefore I could achieve progress at different levels but it was not liked by many in the party. Therefore, a conspiracy was hatched against me.''

Chavan, who is now campaigning for his daughter and BJP nominee Shrijaya Chavan from Bhoyar constituency and other MahaYuti nominees from various constituencies, further said,“nothing has been proved yet in the Adarsh case. No one can prove anything.''

Chavan further stated that every election is important and it needs to be contested with full preparations without being complacent.

'People are acknowledging my work which I did over the years. They are saying they are not helping BJP but helping me. There was no personal agenda when I was in the Congress. I am now getting acclimatised with BJP's style of functioning. In BJP too, I have no personal agenda. I was instrumental in increasing the Congress party's presence in Nanded and around. Now, my effort is to spread the BJP's wings in Nanded district and around,'' he added.

Referring to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar's ''opportunist'' jibe against him, Chavan hit back and said, ''Sharad Pawar always plays rude politics. Because of Vasantdada Patil and Sharad Pawar, Shankarrao Chavan (Ashok Chavan's father) had to quit the Congress party. It is a reality that Sharad Pawar's relations with Yashwantrao Chavan (Pawar's mentor) at the latter's fag end of life were not so good. If he is terming me opportunist then what he is?'' he asked.

He further said that ''Sharad Pawar is a big leader having contacts with former US President Bill Clinton to a small villager.''