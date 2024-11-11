Dermata Therapeutics To Present At The Life Sciences Investor Forum On Thursday, November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Dermata Therapeutics invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend at VirtualInvestorConferences.com –

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRMA; DRMAW) (“Dermata” or the“Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on the of medical and aesthetics skin diseases and conditions, today announced that Gerry Proehl, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Date: November 14, 2024

Time: 12:00pm – 12:30pm ET

Link:

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 15 and 18, 2024

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Dermata Highlights



Outstanding efficacy, safety and tolerability results in a Phase 2b clinical trial in moderate to severe acne

Approaching completion of enrollment in its DMT310 Phase 3 Spongilla Treatment of Acne Research (STAR-1) clinical trial with topline results expected in Q1 2025

Large, addressable market with approximately 30 million patients in the US alone seeking treatments for acne

Continues discussions with potential botulinum toxin partners to further develop DMT410 for topical delivery of botulinum toxin Raised $7.8M in gross proceeds from financings completed during 2024



About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, DMT310, is the Company's first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 program. DMT310 is a once-weekly topical product candidate derived from a naturally sourced freshwater sponge with multiple unique mechanisms of action. DMT310 has been studied for the treatment of acne, rosacea, and psoriasis. The Company's second product candidate, DMT410, uses its Spongilla technology as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of hyperhidrosis and multiple aesthetic skin conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (“VIC”) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: expectations with regard to the timing of meetings and/or responses from submissions with regulatory bodies; expectations with regard to the timing of submission of an NDA; the uncertainties inherent in clinical trials including enrolling an adequate number of patients on time or be completed on schedule, if at all; timing and ability to generate clinical data; expectations with regard to any potential partnership opportunities for any of the Company's product candidates; the Company's expectations with regard to current cash and cash equivalents and the amount of time it will fund operations; the success, cost, and timing of its product candidates DMT310 and DMT410 development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials; and whether the results of any ongoing or planned clinical trials of DMT310 or DMT410 will lead to future product development. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval, and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Clay Chase

Investor Relations

619-917-6771

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...