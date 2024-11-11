GLOBAL FASHION ICONS CLAIRE's AND PARIS HILTON, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HILTON's 11:11 MEDIA, PARTNER TO LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE SLIVING COLLECTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jewelry and accessories created in partnership with Hilton's 11:11 merge the trendsetter's signature style with the playful pieces Claire's is known for, bringing new dimensionality to personal style

Global powerhouse Claire's has unveiled a collaboration with entrepreneur, style icon, and global trendsetter Paris Hilton through her next-gen media and lifestyle company, 11:11 Media. Introducing the "Sliving" collection-a show-stopping assortment of jewelry and accessories designed to infuse sparkle, glamour, and a touch of Paris' signature flair into every look.

Combining Paris' love for all things shimmer with Claire's more than 50-year legacy as a destination for fashion-forward products, the "Sliving" collection is a celebration of style and unapologetic sparkle. Standout pieces include the "That's Hot" choker necklace, pink heart tennis necklace, and "Sliving" hoop earrings-each crafted to help the wearer shine their brightest.

"I've always been obsessed with accessorizing and playing with fashion, so launching an exclusive collection with Claire's is a full circle moment," said Paris Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media. "Claire's was my go-to when I first started experimenting with my personal style. It's been a fulfilling experience creating the 'Sliving' collection, and I'm excited to see my fans embrace it and make it their own."

"Like Claire's, Paris has been inspiring young people for decades to be their most authentic, stylish selves," said Meghan Hurley, VP of Marketing at Claire's. "This collaboration creates a collection that will resonate with consumers of all ages, empowering them to express their unique personalities with confidence and flair."

This collaboration comes on the heels of the release of Paris' newest album, Infinite Icons – the star's first album in nearly two decades. Just like the collection, Infinite Icons pays tribute to Paris' lifetime of style and female empowerment.

The "Sliving" collection is now available online and in Claire's stores. Follow along @ClairesStores to stay in the know on the latest collections, style tips, and more.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at

About 11:11 Media

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment and consumer lifestyle company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community, and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company's businesses include film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital, and web3, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel, and more. 11:11 Media's consumer product licensing and partnerships have driven more than $4B in product sales at retail globally/ Brand partners including Hilton Hotels, Uber, Klarna, NBC, MAC, Living Proof, and Taco Bell tapped 11:11 Media to create massive pop culture moments to engage the company's fandom of 80M followers across IRL and digital platforms. 11:11 Media Impact, the company's social impact arm, has introduced the federal bipartisan Stop Child Abuse Act, passed their 8th state law, impacting a total of 13 million children, and developed the #thisiswhoiam campaign in tandem with the memoir launch to support women in reclaiming their personal narratives. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experiences, and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Emma Shor, SHADOW

Hailey Hauldren, SHADOW

