Cosmo Films Announces Participation in LabelExpo India 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 08 November 2024: Cosmo Films, a leading global manufacturer of specialty films for packaging, labelling, lamination, and more, proudly announces its participation in the upcoming LabelExpo India 2024. During the four-day event starting on 14th November and being held at Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, Cosmo Films will be exhibiting at Booth No. – J 29.



At the exhibition, Cosmo Films will showcase its comprehensive range of innovative label solutions, with special emphasis on Cosmo Synthetic Paper. This breakthrough product has been gaining significant recognition among customers for its exceptional printability, durability, and eco-friendly attributes. The company will also present its specialized portfolio including Label Films, PET-G, In Mould Label Films, and Wraparound Films, demonstrating its commitment to advancing label technology.



Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to explore how Cosmo Films’ label solutions can enhance brand identity while meeting the growing industry demand for sustainable materials.



Sharing his views on the same, Mr Kulbhushan Malik, Global Business Head, Cosmo Films said, “The labelling industry continues to evolve with changing market demands, and innovation in label solutions has become crucial for brand differentiation. At Cosmo Films, we’re particularly excited about our Cosmo Synthetic Paper, which has been gaining significant traction in the labelling segment. LabelExpo India provides us the perfect platform to showcase these innovative label solutions and connect with customers looking for high-performance, sustainable labelling materials.”



LabelExpo India serves as one of the largest exhibitions for the label and package printing industry in South Asia. Visitors to Cosmo Films’ booth will have the opportunity to engage with the company’s experts and learn about the latest developments in sustainable and eco-friendly solutions for the labelling industry.







