(MENAFN- Avian We) Nagpur, 28th October 2024: In view of the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur organized a cyclathon ‘Wheels of Hopes’ with an aim to create awareness on breast cancer. The cyclathon was flagged off by honorable chief Guest Dr. Ravindra Singal -Commissioner of Police from Telangkhedi and was concluded at HCG hospital. The initiative was organized in association with Tiger City Cycling Association and Laughter Riders where over 400 cyclists took part in the event.



The Cyclothon was flagged off at 6.30 am and concluded around 8 am in the presence of Dr. Amit Samarth – International cyclist, Dr. Ajay Mehta – Director & Surgical Oncologist, Mr. Venkateshwarlu Marapaka COO, HCG Cancer Centre, Dr. Suchitra Mehta, Dr. Manjit Rajput, Dr. Shizan Pervez, Dr Bhaskar Singh, Dr. Rajat Bajaj, Dr. Kapil Raut, Dr. Shantanu Pendse Dr. Rita Singh and the riders from Nagpur city.



This is to be noted that in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur partners with Race Across India, an annual cycling event dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer. Cyclists from across the nation gathered in Srinagar to begin the race, which spanned multiple cities and concluded in Kanyakumari in 6 days and 11 hours.



Four teams of Tiger City Cycling club Nagpur consisting nationwide renowned cyclists carried the message of breast cancer awareness, The oldest cyclist from the team is Mr. Vishwas Chatti who is a 64-year-old cycling enthusiast. Mr. Dilip Warkad would be the only solo rider to cover 3700 km. The team consists of Dr. Anagha Amblr, Dr Praful Wankhede, Mr. Prashant Deshkar, Ms Sweety Malik, Mr. Dilip Warkad, Mr. Jayant Mendhi, Dr Rajashree Dange, Mr. Mukund Kamath, Mr. Rupesh Meshram, Mr. Kailash Rawandhe, Mr. Prashant Chhati and 8 others.



The Chief Guest Ravindra Singla, who himself is a cycling enthusiast, has expressed his views and applauded HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur for such a great cause. The main aim of this Cyclathon is to promote fitness health and to raise awareness towards breast cancer and it is important to be aware and take preventive measures for a deadly disease like cancer. The key to preventing cancer is to educate oneself about the disease. Therefore, we must all pledge to follow healthy lifestyles for a better future tomorrow.



Dr. Ajay Mehta, Director, HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur said, “HCG Cancer Centre has always been at the forefront in encouraging fitness across all age groups and working with the community to promote healthy living. Breast cancer has become the number one cause of deat in Indian women in last few years. To spread the awarenss towards this disease we must come forward in whichever way possible, hence we chose cyclathon as Cycling is a brilliant exercise; it is healthy, environment-friendly and fun way of communicating the importance of fitness. We are happy to provide medical support to the participants. Such enthusiastic participation shows that intent and commitment to remain in better health”.



Mr. Venkateshwarlu Marapaka, Chief Operating Officer, HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur said "The main aim of this Cyclathon is to promote fitness. We have organized many events in the past and will do so in future. It is overwhelming to witness the sheer enthusiasm of the people of Nagpur who have come together in such large numbers to support the campaign through this cyclathon event”.





