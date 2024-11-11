OQ8 and Oman Saif concluded the fourth edition of “AlNokhedha” programme:

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) Muscat, 10th November 2024: Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company (OQ8) in collaboration with Oman Sail successfully concluded the 2024 edition of Al Nokhedha program,

aimed at empowering women and youth across Oman. The program attracted students from public schools throughout Al Wusta Governorate, targeting tenth and eleventh-grade male and female students, along with 20 teachers who engaged in specialized workshops to enhance communication and leadership skills.

The programme seeks to support both students and educators in Al Wusta, equipping them with essential skills in communication and leadership through an extensive series of workshops tailored to build personal and professional competencies. A special program track was dedicated to female students, reflecting a commitment to strengthening women’s roles in Oman’s future.

From October 17-19, Duqm Refinery hosted workshops for tenth and eleventh-grade students, with a focus on leadership, decision-making, and environmental awareness—contributing to the development of a generation of young leaders. In addition, a dedicated series was held for female students from October 24-26, designed to enhance their leadership, communication, and teamwork skills, as well as to foster a deeper connection to Oman’s heritage, contributing to the empowerment of Oman’s future women leaders.

The program also included a workshop for teachers from October 22-23, where 20 educators from Al Wusta participated in sessions aimed at developing effective classroom communication skills. This segment equipped teachers with modern verbal and non-verbal communication tools to enhance the overall quality of education across Al Wusta.

Commenting on the program ,Saif Al Manji, Head of Value Creation at OQ8, stated, “As the students prepare to pursue higher education or enter the workforce, or embark on entrepreneurial journeys, acquiring skills that allow them to identify and enhance their strengths while addressing areas for growth represents a vital step toward their future success. We are proud of Al Nokhedha program as an effective tool for developing the capabilities of youth and preparing future leaders, hoping that the skills participants have gained will leave a lasting positive impact in their communities.”

Khamis Al Anbouri, Oman Sail’s Commercial Director, added, “The fourth edition of ‘Al Nokhedha’ program showcases the diversity of promising talent in Oman deserving of support and empowerment. The program has fostered a positive spirit and newfound confidence among

students while providing teachers with innovative tools to engage with their students. This approach has allowed all participants to broaden their horizons and aspire toward a better future. We are proud of the results achieved and extend our heartfelt thanks to Duqm Refinery for its exceptional and continued support.”

Mohammed Al Junaibi commented, “Through my participation in ‘Al Nokhedha’ program, I realized that I am capable of achieving what I once thought was out of reach, by adopting the right mindset and paths. The workshops were rich in information, easy to understand, and, most importantly, enjoyable. The experience of working as a team to achieve a common goal was incredibly satisfying. I look forward to sharing this knowledge with others in the future.”

OQ8 reaffirms its commitment to supporting national goals through its social investment programs. Al Nokhedha program is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to empower women, youth, and communities in Oman, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.





