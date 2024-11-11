Israeli airstrike directs humanitarian aid convoy near village of Shamsin in Syria

(MENAFN) On Monday, an Israeli reportedly struck a humanitarian aid convoy near the village of Shamsin, situated to the south of Homs in central Syria, as confirmed by Syrian state television. The convoy, which was delivering crucial supplies, was targeted while traveling along a route in the region. The airstrike prompted the closure of the Homs-Damascus highway, a key road connecting the two cities. However, the reports did not provide specific details regarding the casualties or the full extent of the damage caused by the attack.



While the precise circumstances surrounding the airstrike remain unclear, such incidents are not unprecedented. Israel has been involved in frequent military operations in Syria, where it has targeted various sites, including weapons depots, military vehicles, and militia headquarters. Israel claims that these targets are linked to Iran and its allied groups, particularly Hezbollah, which it accuses of using Syrian territory to bolster its military presence and activities in the region.



Israel’s airstrikes are typically focused on preventing Iranian and Hezbollah’s influence from strengthening in Syria, a strategic ally of Tehran. While Israel regularly carries out these airstrikes, it rarely acknowledges or comments on specific operations, maintaining a policy of silence regarding the details of its military actions in Syria. This strategy is part of Israel's broader efforts to counter what it perceives as a growing threat from Iranian-backed forces near its borders.



The attack on the humanitarian convoy highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges in Syria, where the war has displaced millions of people and created immense humanitarian needs. The targeting of such aid shipments, if confirmed, underscores the vulnerability of civilians and humanitarian efforts in the conflict zones. It also raises concerns about the difficulties in delivering essential supplies to populations in need, as military operations and hostilities continue to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

