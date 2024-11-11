The major areas where these batteries are used include vehicles, renewable energy storage, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), telecommunications and off-grid housing. Although lithium-ion batteries are typically used to power electric vehicles (EVs), the use of lead acid batteries is also prevalent, primarily for starting engines, as a source of standby power and for ancillary loads.



Antimony Regional Market Analysis

With a market share of nearly 44% estimated in 2024, Asia-Pacific leads the demand for Antimony on a global basis and is also anticipated to generate the fastest growth. Additionally, China's dominance as the number one producer and consumer of Antimony has remained unchallenged for some time now and would continue to be so. The region's burgeoning automotive and electrical & electronics industries demand the use of effective antimony-based flame retardants and alloys for various applications. Further, Asia-Pacific is also home to a huge chemical industry, where antimony and its compounds find extensive application.

North America and Europe, together accounting for over 40% share of the global Antimony demand in 2024, are the other major markets. The main applications for Antimony in these regions are centered around the automotive and plastics industries. However, these markets are also characterized by stringent industrial regulatory and safety standards in the areas of environmental and personnel protection, which has put brakes on further demand for the element and its compounds. Recycling of old lead acid batteries to obtain antimony has been an effective strategy to curb ecological harm in these markets, a trend that is now catching up in other regions, too.

Antimony Market Analysis by Product Type

By product type, the global market for Antimony has been categorized into Alloys, Metal Ingots, Antimony Pentoxide and Antimony Trioxide, among which the latter accounts for the largest share. Trioxide and pentoxide are the most widely used compound forms of Antimony, with alloys and metal ingots accounting for lesser. Antimony trioxide's largest application is as an additive to flame retardants for making them more effective in safeguarding consumer products, such as textiles, plastics, carpets and upholstered furniture. The compound can also be combined with halogenated (brominated) flame retardants and zinc borate.

Other applications include as an additive in glass & ceramics, as a paint pigment, as an additive in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics (which are further used to make plastic water bottles and ovenproof or microwaveable plastic trays), as a catalyst in the polymerization of polyester and as a phosphor. General applications of Antimony comprise diodes, infrared detectors & other semiconductor devices for electronics, hardener for increasing hardness of alloys, such as lead alloys for batteries & lead/copper/tin alloys for machine bearings, cable sheathing and making safety matches.

Antimony Market Analysis by Application

Antimony in its Pentoxide and Trioxide compound forms is most widely used to make Flame Retardants. While these oxides of the element do not inherently possess flame retardant properties, combining them with bromine- or chlorine-based flame retardants allows them to function as synergists. In other words, Antimony Oxides perform the role of catalysts to cause a faster break down of bromine or chlorine, which releases active halogen atoms into the gas phase at a quicker rate. The use of Flame Retardants across a gamut of industries, such as automotive, construction and electronics is quite prevalent, owing to which this application for Antimony will maintain good growth.

Antimony End-Use Sector Market Analysis

Among the Automotive, Chemical and Electrical & Electronics sectors, the market for Antimony is led by Chemicals. Major uses for this element in the Chemical sector include the manufacture of flame retardants, catalysts and stabilizers. Lead acid batteries, used for starting, lighting & ignition, comprise the primary application of Antimony as an alloy combined with lead in the Automotive sector, the demand for which will likely record the fastest growth. This can be attributed to the growing use of these batteries in electric vehicles (EVs), apart from the standard lithium-ion batteries used. Antimony's use in flame retardants for the Electrical & Electronics sector covers electronic devices, components and housing to safeguard against fire in these products. The element is also used in semiconductors and other electronic components.

Antimony Market Report Scope

This global report on Antimony analyzes the market based on product type, application and end-use sector. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+

Key Attributes:

