Trump Jr. mocks Zelensky

(MENAFN) Donald Jr., the eldest son of the US president-elect, took to Instagram to mock Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, suggesting that he may soon lose access to American financial support. In a posted on Saturday, Trump Jr. shared an image of Zelensky with the caption: “POV: You’re 38 Days from losing your allowance,” as dollar bills fell around the Ukrainian leader’s image.



Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump has criticized Zelensky's ability to secure vast sums of aid from the Biden administration, which has provided over $174 billion in military and other assistance to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022. Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine quickly, stating he would tell Zelensky, “No more. You got to make a deal.” He hinted at using US aid as leverage to push for a negotiation with Russia.



Trump’s comments come as reports suggest his administration might push Ukraine to give up its NATO ambitions and agree to a ceasefire along the current front lines. Meanwhile, concerns are rising in Ukraine that Trump's victory could lead to the suspension of military aid.

