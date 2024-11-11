Trump plans on conducting ‘major changes’ to US foreign policy

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald is reportedly moving quickly to reshape US foreign policy, even before his official inauguration. Sources suggest that Trump will have an advantage due to perceptions that he will be more assertive than his predecessor, President Joe Biden. This shift is particularly noticeable in Ukraine, where Trump has promised to end the conflict within 24 hours if elected. Trump has already spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with Elon Musk, a Trump ally, also reportedly participating in the call.



Bloomberg highlights that Ukraine’s stance on negotiations is changing, as the country now recognizes that talks with Russia may be inevitable under a Trump administration. The transition period, traditionally a time of uncertainty, is further complicated by Trump's proposed shift in policy, leaving the Biden administration in a bind. Reports indicate that one potential peace plan under consideration would involve Ukraine forgoing NATO membership in exchange for a frozen front line and a ceasefire with Russia. Although Zelensky has opposed territorial concessions, Ukrainian media speculate that US pressure under Trump could force Ukraine to make compromises.

