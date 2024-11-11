ICCIMA head appoints Shayan as new director of Public Relations Office

(MENAFN) Sasan Shah-Veysi, the Secretary General of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has appointed Nima Shayan as the new director of the chamber’s Public Relations Office. Shayan’s appointment was officially announced during a meeting of the ICCIMA Board of Directors, which was attended by the chamber’s head, Samad Hassanzadeh, according to the chamber's official portal.



Shayan brings over two decades of experience in the press and media sector. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with several prominent media outlets, including Mehr News Agency, Hamshahri Online, and Hamshahri Newspaper. He has also worked with the News Department of the Presidential Office, further adding to his extensive background in media relations and communications.



His appointment marks a significant step in strengthening ICCIMA's public relations efforts. With his vast experience in both journalism and media management, Shayan is expected to contribute to the chamber's strategic communication initiatives and enhance its outreach.



The move reflects ICCIMA’s ongoing commitment to improving its interaction with the public, industry stakeholders, and media, aiming to bolster its role in Iran’s economic landscape.

