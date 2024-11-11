Fishery production in Iran increases by 32 percent in 7 months annually

(MENAFN) Iran's fishery production has seen significant growth in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–October 21), surpassing 512,000 tons, marking a 32 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This boost in production is part of Iran’s ongoing efforts to expand its fishing and aquaculture sectors. The growth is not only seen in production but also in exports, with fishery product exports rising by 44 percent in weight and 28 percent in value, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency.



Hossein Hosseini, the Head of the Iran Fishery Organization (IFO), highlighted that, according to the organization’s plans, Iran's fishery production is expected to reach 1,459,700 tons by the end of the current calendar year. This ambitious target demonstrates Iran's commitment to increasing its production capacity and meeting both domestic and international demand for fishery products. The country has positioned itself as a major player in the global fishing industry, with Iran ranking second among 32 countries active in the Indian Ocean, and first in the western region of the ocean.



The fishery sector in Iran also supports a large workforce, with approximately 144,000 fishermen currently employed in the industry. Additionally, around 117,000 people are involved in aquaculture, with 18,000 directly engaged in cultivating fish, shrimp, and algae. These figures emphasize the sector’s importance to the Iranian economy, both in terms of production and employment opportunities.



In terms of exports, Iran's fishery industry is performing well, with the country’s fishery exports having exceeded USD310 million in the last Iranian calendar year, marking a 3 percent increase. Looking ahead, the IFO has ambitious projections, with officials like Ghobad Mokarami, Head of IFO’s Shrimp and Marine Aquatic Affairs, predicting that fishery production could double within the next two years, further solidifying Iran's position as a key player in the global fishery market.

