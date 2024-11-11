Ukrainian Manufacturers Showcase First Analogues Of Chinese Mavic Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian manufacturers have showcased unique UAVs for reconnaissance and targeting, which are the first analogues of the Chinese Mavic drone widely used on the frontlines.

The presentation was held at one of the testing grounds and was organized by the of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, with participation from various drone manufacturers, as reported by Ukrinform.

During the event, Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin emphasized that these drones are the first Ukrainian developments independent of foreign suppliers.

"We are presenting unique Ukrainian products that serve as analogues to the Chinese Mavic drones, currently the most popular reconnaissance drones used by Ukraine's security and defense forces. These are products from eight Ukrainian developers, and producing them domestically will ensure independence from foreign supplies," said Smetanin.

According to Smetanin, the goal is to establish a complete, closed-loop production cycle, reduce manufacturing costs, and supply drones in sufficient quantities.

"Achieving a full production cycle is one of the industry's current challenges. However, fully localizing the production base is a complex task. We need the drones to be as affordable as possible, with barrier-free manufacturing and the ability to deliver in the quantities ordered by the Ministry of Defense," the minister noted.

of

Anton, a representative of one of the manufacturing companies, claimed that their combat development surpasses the civilian Mavic and can be easily operated by Mavic drone pilots.

"Civilian drones under electronic warfare (EW) cannot fully perform their functions. If they can't fly into certain zones, it doesn't matter what camera they have. The most important thing is to reach the mission point. In this regard, our drone significantly outperforms the Mavic, as it is specifically designed to fly under intense electromagnetic interference. A Mavic pilot needs only 15-20 minutes to master our drone," said Anton.

One of the showcased Ukrainian drones features an operational range of over 40 km, a working altitude of 350 meters, 30x optical zoom, an hour-long flight time, resistance to EW suppression, and can serve as a relay for other equipment.

However, the cost remains high, noted Marko, another manufacturer's representative.

"You can buy a motor from China for USD

70 or produce it in Ukraine for USD

150. A carbon fiber body can be made, or a cheaper plastic one, but it requires a mold costing USD

10,000-20,000, and you need 50 such molds. This applies to all drone components. Mavic's price is low because it's produced in millions. High volume means a low price; low volume and custom production mean a high price. Ukraine can produce everything domestically, but initially, it will be more expensive. As production scales, costs will decrease," Marko explained.

toof

The Ministry of Strategic Industries promises to scale up drone production to reduce costs, collaborating with other security agencies.

"Our task is to ensure a range of drones with high technical specifications that meet the needs of our security and defense forces. The General Staff needs to determine the best models for procurement in the current and next year, plan purchase quantities, and the Ministry of Defense must allocate funds and execute the purchase. The Ministry of Defense should prioritize maximum procurement from domestic manufacturers, regardless of the ownership structure of the enterprise. The key factors are product quality, sufficient volumes, and short delivery times," emphasized the minister.

During the event, Ukrainian drones performed demonstration flights and completed training missions under testing ground conditions.

According to Ukrinform, the capacity of Ukrainian drone production in 2024 has increased more than tenfold compared to 2023, as per the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.