Oman Launches Its First Satellite Specializing In Remote Sensing, Observation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Oman, represented by "Oman Lens" company, launched Monday its first full-fledged satellite registered under its name at the International Organization (ITU).

The Omani News Agency (ONA) reported that the satellite, specializing in remote sensing and earth observation technologies, is enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

OL-1 satellite is able to capture and analyze high-resolution images in real time, because its advanced sensors enable it to collect detailed images of Oman's landscapes, infrastructure and natural resources, offering actionable solutions faster than traditional satellites.

The satellite can also monitor environmental conditions with high accuracy, transforming data into practical solutions that benefit various sectors.

Oman Lens plans on launching a host of satellites within the next five years as well as developing new smart city tech and reinforce data analysis in cooperation with its partners. (end)

