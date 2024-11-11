Los Chicos Criollos Drop D10S Sucio-A Fierce Ode To Argentina's King Of Chaos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CMNWLTH Record Label

Los Chicos Criollos

Los Chicos Criollos logo

D10S SUCIO (Out Now)

D10S SUCIO Tracklist

Los Chicos Criollos return with D10S SUCIO, a tribute to the highs and lows of Maradona, blending Argentine roots with intense energy.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kingdom Kome and Ché Uno, the powerhouse duo behind Los Chicos Criollos , are back with D10S SUCIO , out nw under CMNWLTH . This album plunges listeners into the highs and lows of Argentine legend Diego Maradona, a figure whose life was as turbulent as it was glorious. Like Maradona, D10S SUCIO dares listeners to look past the glory and into the grittier corners of fame, struggle, and survival.

D10S SUCIO isn't a polished tribute-it's an explosive homage to Maradona's complexity. The album leans into both Spanish and English, weaving together scenes that nod to their Argentine roots while channeling the raw intensity of hip-hop. Tracks like La Tercera capture Argentina's fierce pride, while others, like Burundanga featuring CrimeApple, pull listeners into a darker world of ambition and consequence.

Featuring collaborators like Estee Nack, Mir Nicolas, and Thirstin Howl the 3rd, D10S SUCIO isn't afraid to dive deep. Kingdom Kome and Ché Uno bring a confrontational energy to each track, anchored by beats from top producers including RUEN, Onaje Jordan, and Vago. Singles like Pelicula $hit set the stage early on, proving that Los Chicos Criollos are here to cut through the noise.

In D10S SUCIO, Kingdom Kome and Ché Uno show why they're one of hip-hop's freshest voices. This album doesn't aim to please; it's about staying real. Every track pushes back against stereotypes, opting instead for lyrics and beats that reflect a life where triumph is never guaranteed. From Milonga de Los Dioses to Cuna a La Tumba, each song brings an intense blend of story and rhythm that's impossible to ignore.

Follow Los Chicos Criollos on CMNWLTH for exclusive content, tour dates, and updates as D10S SUCIO sets a new bar for Latin hip-hop.

About Los Chicos Criollos

Los Chicos Criollos, a rap group comprising the talented Kingdom Kome and Ché Uno, stands as a paradigm of lyrical skill and cultural synthesis in the world of hip-hop. Born from a connection sparked by an upcoming Argentinian rapper, Kingdom Kome and Ché Uno's partnership transcends mere collaboration, evolving into a full-fledged musical endeavor with their first joint project in 2023.

Their musical style is a testament to their skills as wordsmiths and lyricists, adept in both English and Spanish. Unlike many in the genre, their transition between languages is seamless, displaying an effortless ability to create records in pure English, Spanish, or a fluid blend of both in a single track. This linguistic versatility, coupled with their competitive nature, ensures a constant evolution of their music, keeping it organic and authentic.

Their debut album, self-titled“Los Chicos Criollos,” released in 2023, has been a significant milestone. It features tracks like“Golazo” ft. Cousin Feo from Death at the Darby and“Shootouts in Rosario,” showcasing their unique blend of Latin and hip-hop influences. The album's success has resonated particularly in Europe and Latin America, notably in Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico, marking a robust entrance into the international music scene.

Their dynamic performances have already left a mark in Miami, and plans are underway for a comprehensive tour in 2024, spanning South America, the United States, and Canada. This tour is anticipated to further cement their presence and impact in the global hip-hop community with their next album,“Dios Sucio,” set to release in 2024 through CMNWLTH. This album pays homage to the legendary Diego Maradona, a figure deeply rooted in Argentinian culture and history, highlighting the group's connection to their heritage.

As hip-hop purists and students of the game, Kingdom Kome and Ché Uno each bring their unique perspectives and backgrounds to the table, creating a rich tapestry of sound and narrative. Their mutual respect for the elements of hip-hop and their affinity for Polo, reflected in their association with LoLife Argentina, enriches their collaboration.

Los Chicos Criollos have rapidly carved out a niche for themselves, appealing to a diverse audience that spans continents. Their work resonates deeply with listeners who appreciate the fusion of deep narratives and unadulterated expressions. Their groundbreaking debut and promising future projects are not just a musical group but a cultural phenomenon. Blending the traditional with the contemporary, they embody the spirit of innovation and the relentless pursuit of artistic excellence, poised to leave an indelible mark on the world stage.

About CMNWLTH

CMNWLTH is a forward-thinking media company dedicated to elevating creative content and guiding it to success through strategic distribution and innovative marketing. With a robust portfolio spanning music, brand partnerships, and digital platforms, CMNWLTH operates a record label and offers comprehensive artist management. The company is proudly self-sufficient, providing a full suite of services including digital distribution, event marketing, activations, content development, curation, advertising, public relations, and creative services. This holistic approach makes CMNWLTH a driving force in shaping the future of the creative industry.

Dennis Paredes

CMNWLTH

+1 786-277-7367

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Los Chicos Criollos - D10S SUCIO (Preview)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.