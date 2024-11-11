Dutch police orders protesters calling for end to Gaza, Lebanon conflicts to leave Dam Square

(MENAFN) Dutch recently ordered calling for an end to the Gaza and Lebanon conflicts to leave Dam Square, threatening for anyone who refused to comply.



This move followed a wave of unrest in Amsterdam, where 57 people were arrested in connection with riots fueled by racist chants from Maccabi Tel Aviv fans directed at Arabs during a match against Ajax. The arrests were made for offenses such as possessing fireworks and disturbing public order, according to Anadolu Agency.



The tension escalated after Ajax’s 5-0 victory, when Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters engaged in racist chanting against Palestinians and Arabs, leading to chaos, vandalism, and the tearing down of the Palestinian flag in Amsterdam. The situation further worsened when Israeli fans were seen removing and destroying the Palestinian flag, provoking Arab-Dutch taxi drivers. Videos shared on social media showed groups of Israeli fans chanting anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian slogans.



In light of the violence, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoff announced the cancellation of his planned trip to Azerbaijan for the upcoming COP29 climate summit, citing the disturbances in Amsterdam as the reason for his change of plans.

