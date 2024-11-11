Trump's possible return to U.S. presidency seen as major boost for Israel

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's possible return to the U.S. presidency is seen as a major boost for Israel, particularly in areas critical to its security. Key issues such as defeating Hamas in Gaza, weakening Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon, curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions, halting international support for anti-Israel UN agencies, and preventing challenges to Israeli leadership are expected to take center stage in Trump’s second term, starting January 20, 2025. This shift promises to strengthen Israel's position on the world stage, free from the obstacles of the previous administration.



One of Israel’s most pressing concerns, however, is the question of Palestinian statehood. Successive Israeli governments, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have opposed the creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, viewing it as a direct threat to Israel’s survival. The establishment of such a state is seen by many as a strategic step toward the ultimate goal of dismantling Israel as a Jewish state, a reality Netanyahu’s government has worked to prevent at all costs.



While Israel has avoided outright rejection of the Oslo Accords or taking extreme measures, it has consistently pursued a cautious, pragmatic approach. This approach has been driven by the understanding that the U.S. has long supported the "two-state solution" without fully considering its implications, such as the ongoing violence in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria, which would only escalate in the event of a Palestinian state. Israeli leaders have long understood that creating a Palestinian state would result in further bloodshed, endangering Israeli lives.



Now, with Trump returning to power, Israel has an unprecedented opportunity to put an end to the idea of a Palestinian state once and for all. Trump’s policies align with Israel’s interests, not only because of his strong pro-Israel stance but also due to his ability to challenge the prevailing international consensus and reject misleading narratives. The horrors of the October 7 massacre by Gazans, along with the failure of Palestinian communities in the West Bank to denounce the attacks, highlight the risks of Palestinian statehood for Israel. This further substantiates the argument that creating such a state within Israel’s borders would be a dangerous and self-destructive move for the Jewish state.



Just as Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and affirmed Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, his leadership could help Prime Minister Netanyahu permanently discard the idea of a Palestinian state, freeing Israel from the existential threat that such a proposal represents.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108871791