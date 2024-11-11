(MENAFN) Two days ago in Amsterdam, an attack on Israeli football fans highlighted the rising global hostility toward Israel, a sentiment mirrored by the continuous violence in the West Bank. Settler attacks, such as those in Huwara, have escalated in recent months, yet these atrocities are often overlooked by the media, which instead amplifies select incidents like the one in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Gaza endures relentless violence, with hundreds of civilian casualties, including children, every day, but these tragic events rarely capture the same attention or provoke significant international response.



The Israeli media and political environment are complicit in perpetuating a skewed narrative. For example, recent reports from Amsterdam have framed the attack on Israelis as part of a broader wave of anti-Semitism sweeping Europe. Some reports even noted the coincidence of a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan visiting Anne Frank’s house just before the attack. However, this narrative overlooks the complex factors at play. Many of the Arab migrants in Amsterdam, particularly those from Gaza or North Africa, have witnessed the horrors of the ongoing conflict in their homelands, which fuels their anger and resentment.



By reducing every act of violence against Israelis to mere anti-Semitism, the media fails to address the root causes of this hatred. The anger toward Israel is not driven solely by anti-Semitism, but by the ongoing atrocities committed in Gaza. The migrants in Amsterdam, many of whom have seen firsthand the devastation in Gaza, are expressing their solidarity with those suffering in their homeland. The Israeli media’s portrayal of Israel as an eternal victim overlooks the broader context and deeper reasons for the growing violence and hatred.



The recent unrest in Amsterdam is part of a larger trend: the rising animosity toward Israel worldwide, driven by its actions in Gaza. Israelis abroad—whether tourists or sports fans—are increasingly at risk of becoming targets of violence. This is one of the unintended consequences of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza: an escalating cycle of anger and violence that will harm Israel’s global reputation for years to come. As long as Israel continues its actions in Gaza, leading to the deaths of thousands, especially children, the global backlash will intensify, resulting in widespread condemnation and deepening resentment.

