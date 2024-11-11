Analysts, Middle Eastern leaders watch closely how Trump will address region's complex issues

(MENAFN) Since former President Donald was declared the winner of the U.S. presidency for a second term, analysts and Middle Eastern leaders have been closely watching how he will address the region's complex issues, particularly the ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.



Many regional leaders, including Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, are hopeful about Trump's return, having long awaited his presidency in the hope that it would shift the balance of power in their favor. Netanyahu, in particular, views Trump as a supportive president who granted Israel unprecedented benefits, such as the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.



In Gaza, where the conflict has claimed countless civilian lives over the past year, analysts and residents alike are waiting to see how Trump will follow through on his promises, especially after failed ceasefire negotiations and the stalled exchange of hostages. While Trump is known for his strong backing of Israel, some analysts believe he may bring an end to the U.S. military's role in Gaza, especially given the continued civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis in the region.



Similarly, the situation in Lebanon—particularly the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S.—awaits a resolution under Trump's potential leadership. Despite promises of peace, Trump has not clearly outlined his approach to the situation.



However, Israeli newspaper Maariv has tempered expectations regarding Trump’s stance on sensitive regional matters, particularly Iran, the war in Gaza, and the expansion of the Abraham Accords. The newspaper noted that although many in Israel hoped for Trump's victory, there are doubts about whether he will maintain his previous hardline positions or adopt a more cautious approach in his second term.



Political correspondent Anna Brasky suggests that, while Trump was a staunch ally of Israel in his first term, the possibility of policy shifts in his second term cannot be ruled out. She compares the situation to former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's shift in policy, noting that Trump may adopt a more measured approach on issues such as Iran. Despite Trump's campaign statements supporting Israeli action against Iran, Brasky argues that his neutrality on the issue could prevent Israel from acting without U.S. backing, highlighting the complexity of U.S.-Israel relations on such matters.

