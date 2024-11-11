CGI Supports Wounded Warrior Project Portal To Connect Veterans To Resources And Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world,

today announced their involvement in a new portal designed by Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). The robust digital is available to wounded veterans and their loved ones and helps connect them to resources, support services, events and a of thousands of veterans and family members globally. Called MyWWP, the platform is built on Salesforce , and is one of WWP's earliest projects using Experience Cloud as an interactive social platform.

WWPTM developed the portal in support of its mission to provide mental health services, career counseling, long-term rehabilitative care and advocacy to improve the lives of warriors and their families.

"After service, wounded warriors frequently experience isolation and lack the support networks needed to help them thrive," said

WWP Chief Program Officer Jennifer Silva. "MyWWP provides another tool for warriors to connect with each other and the resources they deserve to find renewed hope and purpose in life. We are grateful for CGI's support of MyWWP and the overall veteran and military community. Their passion for serving those who served us is inspiring."

"CGI has a deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice made by military veterans and their families, and we strive to reflect this through innovation on behalf of organizations like Wounded Warrior Project," said Stefan Becker, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. South operations. "Through both technology solutions and ongoing engagement of military communities, we remain committed to the goal of enhancing quality of life for veterans and active-duty personnel, ensuring they receive the best support our country has to offer."

More than a one-way portal,

MyWWP drives user engagement through discussion groups and one-on-one connections. The platform also provides self-selected, personalized content - including news articles and warrior stories - for each user based on interests, service branch, needs, location, and program eligibility. These features foster a supportive community and promote the well-being of the warriors, family members, and caregivers that WWP serves.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is $14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at

