Kennedy Concrete Florida Launches Virtual Storefront For Online Ordering Of Ready-Mix Concrete And Building Materials

- Lloyd Hannon, VP/GM CENTRAL/NORTH CEMEXORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kennedy Concrete, a trusted supplier of ready-mix concrete and building materials serving the state of Florida, announces the launch of the latest version of its Virtual Storefront . This new iteration, an upgrade to Kennedy Concrete's groundbreaking V1 platform, empowers contractors, homeowners, and do-it-yourself builders to quote, schedule, and order concrete and materials seamlessly from any desktop or mobile device, 24/7.The enhanced platform provides innovative features to streamline project management for all construction needs. Customers can now place orders at any time, offering unmatched convenience for contractors with tight schedules and homeowners managing projects after hours. The new system generates real-time quotes based on project details, with special discounts available for off-peak delivery times. Additionally, real-time tracking keeps customers updated from the moment they place their order until delivery, providing peace of mind and precise planning support. A user-friendly calculator helps customers determine the exact volume of concrete needed, making it easier to budget accurately and reduce waste.As the first online tool in the concrete industry for remote ordering, Kennedy Concrete's original Virtual Storefront transformed customer experience in its initial release. Its success set the stage for expansion across additional U.S. markets with CEMEX, Kennedy's parent company. The new platform, available immediately, advances this legacy by introducing improved dynamic pricing, expanded ordering flexibility, and real-time delivery tracking.The platform is especially valuable for contractors registered with Kennedy Concrete's Kennedy Connect program , which provides exclusive benefits to keep projects on track, on budget, and on time.Through Kennedy Connect, contractors receive special rates customized to their specific needs, helping them stay within budget while ensuring top-quality results. They also gain access to enhanced scheduling options, allowing them to select preferred delivery times that best align with their project timelines. In addition, each registered contractor benefits from dedicated account support, with customer service specialists ready to assist with order-related questions and project needs.By incorporating customer feedback and industry trends, Kennedy Concrete's upgraded storefront exemplifies the company's dedication to customer-centric innovation. As a division of CEMEX, a global leader in sustainable building solutions, Kennedy Concrete shares a commitment to providing environmentally responsible, high-quality products that elevate construction standards across Florida and beyond.To explore Kennedy Concrete's enhanced Virtual Storefront and place your next concrete order, visit .About Kennedy ConcreteKennedy Concrete has been a leading concrete solutions provider across Orlando, Tampa, and Brevard County, Florida. With a dedication to quality and a mission to exceed customer expectations, Kennedy Concrete provides personalized support and flexible delivery schedules that bring construction projects to life. For more information, please contact:Orlando: (407) 708-9175Tampa: (813) 565-3161Brevard: (321) 878-8104About CemexCemex is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the help of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit:

