Vietnam's Tax Revenues In E-Commerce Reaches $3.74 Billion In 10 Months

(MENAFN- IANS) Hanoi, Nov 11 (IANS) Tax revenues from organisations and individuals engaged in activities in Vietnam reached 94.6 trillion Vietnamese dongs ($3.74 billion) in the first ten months of this year, a 17-percent increase compared to the same period last year, local reported on Monday.

Over 191,000 traders operating on the platforms recorded business transactions amounting to 72 trillion dong ($2.8 billion), said the General Department of Taxation.

According to the tax department, as many as 412 platforms have registered their tax information with Vietnam's tax authorities, reports Xinhua, quoting Vietnam News.

As internet shopping has been rapidly gaining popularity in recent years, Vietnam's B2C e-commerce revenue is forecast to reach 29 billion dollars by the end of next year, according to the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.