Borrell Examines Construction Of Fortifications In Chernihiv Region

11/11/2024 5:11:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A delegation headed by Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has examined the process and results of the construction of fortifications in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region.

The press service of the North Operational Command announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.


"A delegation headed by Vice President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made a working visit to the Chernihiv region. The focus was on the operational situation at the border, threats, and defense readiness. Foreign partners also got acquainted with the process and results of the construction of fortifications in the border regions and spoke with the defenders of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the post reads.


 Read also: Borrell visits village of Yahidne in Chernihiv region
Borrell inspected samples of equipment and weapons that Ukrainian soldiers use to defend Ukraine on a daily basis.

Photo credit: North Operational Command

UkrinForm

