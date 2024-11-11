Haiti’S Transitional Council Ousts PM Conille After Six Months

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) has voted to dismiss Prime Garry Conille after less than a year in office. The council named businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as his replacement on November 8, 2024. This decision has sparked controversy and debate over its legality and potential implications for Haiti's fragile landscape.



Conille, a 58-year-old development expert with United Nations experience, served as prime minister for only six months. This marks his second forced departure from Haiti's highest office. In 2012, he resigned under pressure after just four months as prime minister.



The CPT, established in April 2024, is a nine-member body tasked with restoring democratic order in Haiti. Eight of the nine council members signed the executive order for Conille's removal, with former Senator Edgard Leblanc Fils abstaining.







Conille contests the legality of his dismissal, arguing that the CPT lacks the constitutional authority to remove him. He asserts that only the Haitian Parliament, currently inactive due to the ongoing constitutional crisis, has the power to dismiss a prime minister.



Fils-Aimé, the newly appointed prime minister, is a 52-year-old Port-au-Prince businessman and former president of the Haitian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He studied at Boston University and had previously received backing from Haiti's private sector.

This political upheaval occurs against a backdrop of severe security and humanitarian crises in Haiti. Gang violence has escalated dramatically, with armed groups controlling about 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince.







The United Nations reported that over 1,200 people were killed from July through September 2024, with persistent kidnappings and sexual violence against women and girls.



The international community has attempted to intervene, with a Kenyan-led police support mission deployed to Haiti. However, gang violence continues to soar, and armed groups are reportedly strengthening their defenses and changing tactics to confront the international force.

