Israeli attacks in Baalbek region of eastern Lebanon kill 18 people

(MENAFN) At least 18 people were killed and eight others in a series of Israeli in the Baalbek region of eastern Lebanon, as reported by Lebanese media on Monday. According to the state news agency NNA, the strikes targeted several towns, with the first two occurring in Zighrin and Qasr. These resulted in the deaths of nine individuals. Israeli warplanes also targeted Bednayel, killing four people and injuring three others. A separate strike on a building in the same town tragically claimed the lives of a father, mother, and their two daughters.



Another in the town of Saraaine El-Tahta resulted in the death of one more person, while additional strikes in Baalbek city were reported. However, no injuries were mentioned in the latter attack. These bombings are part of Israel's broader military escalation in Lebanon, which has been ongoing since late September. The Israeli government has stated that these strikes are aimed at Hezbollah targets, marking an intensification of cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which has been heightened since Israel launched its offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.



The situation in Lebanon has worsened significantly in recent weeks as Israeli airstrikes continue to target Hezbollah-related sites. Since the beginning of October 2023, Israel has been carrying out an escalating military campaign not only against Gaza but also in southern Lebanon. Lebanese health authorities have reported that nearly 3,200 people have been killed and more than 13,800 others injured in the ongoing Israeli attacks, highlighting the severe toll on the Lebanese population.



The violence is part of a broader regional conflict that has seen Israel widen its military operations. Since the incursion into southern Lebanon on October 1, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have only grown, with both sides suffering casualties and infrastructure damage. The continued airstrikes and military actions have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region, with civilians bearing the brunt of the escalating violence.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108871310