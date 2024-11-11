Lebanese Civil Defense reports 43 bodies recovered from rubble in different regions

(MENAFN) The Lebanese Civil Defense reported on Sunday that 43 bodies were recovered and several people were found under the rubble after Israeli in southern and eastern Lebanon. Civil Defense teams in Byblos, part of the Mount Lebanon governorate, retrieved 24 bodies and rescued eight injured individuals from the debris, as per Lebanon’s National News Agency. This incident is part of the ongoing escalation in the region, following continuous Israeli since late September targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions.



In the village of Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain, also located in Mount Lebanon, the Civil Defense teams recovered five bodies and rescued two injured people. Additionally, in nearby Aadloun, the remains of three individuals were recovered, while two more bodies were found in the town of Haniyeh. These efforts reflect the intense nature of the airstrikes, which have been devastating towns and villages in Lebanon.



In Beqaa, an eastern Lebanese governorate, Civil Defense teams retrieved nine bodies and helped five injured people from the towns of Bednayel, Rasm al-Hadath, and Saraain El Faouqa. The region has been heavily impacted by the Israeli military's air campaign, which has targeted Hezbollah-related sites since late September. The broader context of these attacks is the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which intensified after Israel's war on Gaza, now spilling into Lebanon.



Since the start of the Israel-Gaza war, over 3,100 people have been killed and more than 13,900 have been injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon. The conflict escalated with Israel's incursion into southern Lebanon on October 1, and the air campaign has continued to intensify, affecting both military targets and civilian areas across Lebanon. The ongoing violence is creating widespread destruction and adding to the humanitarian crisis in the region.

