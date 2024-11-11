Industrial output in Türkiye sees monthly increase in September

(MENAFN) Türkiye's industrial output saw a month-on-month increase in September, reversing the decline observed in August, according to official data released on Monday. Industrial production grew by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month, following a 1.6 percent decrease in August, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).



The sector showed positive performance, with its index rising by 1.8 percent month-on-month, while the and quarrying sector also experienced growth, with a 1.2 percent increase. However, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning sector saw a decline, with its index falling by 1.8 percent in September.



Despite the month-on-month improvement, industrial production growth on an annual basis decreased by 2.4 percent in September. This marks a slowdown compared to the 5.2 percent growth recorded in August, indicating a moderation in industrial output year-over-year.



The data highlights the mixed trends in Türkiye’s industrial production, with some sectors showing growth while others face challenges, particularly in the energy supply sector. The overall annual contraction in industrial output reflects broader economic factors at play.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108871210