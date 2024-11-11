Shigeru Ishiba retains Japan's premiership in runoff vote, first time in 30 years

(MENAFN) Japanese policymakers voted in a runoff on Monday to reelect Liberal Party (LDP) President Shigeru Ishiba, 67, as the 103rd premier of the nation.



He secured against Yoshihiko Noda of Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ). It is the initial time in more than 30 years that a ballot to elect premier has gone to runoff in Japan.



The poll to elect the premier undergone to run off after the couple major applicants didn’t reach the minimum support of 233 policymakers in the lower house of the parliament.



Ishiba got 221 votes against 160 of Noda to secure the prime minister election.



Ishiba, on the other hand, easily won the election in the upper house of parliament, where the LDP holds a majority, backed by its junior partner, Komeito.



With Ishiba's victory in the runoff, he will lead a minority government, relying on external support from smaller opposition parties.



He is anticipated to announce a new Cabinet later today, following the resignation of his Cabinet members en masse to facilitate the special four-day session of Parliament, known locally as the Diet, for the vote on the new prime minister.

