Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Inaugurate Asian Women’S Hockey C'ship In Rajgir

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir on Monday at 4:45 pm.

The tournament's first day features three matches: Japan takes on South Korea at 12:15 pm, followed by China facing Thailand at 2:30 pm, and finally, India plays against Malaysia at 4:45 pm.

Asian Hockey Federation and hosts Hockey India have rescheduled the matches for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar.“Originally, the games were scheduled for later in the day, with the first match at 3:00 pm, the second at 5:15 pm, and the final match at 7:30 pm. This adjustment was made in consultation with the organising committee, which received feedback from teams and observed training under floodlights."

Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey, highlighted that this decision prioritises the safety of players, fans, and all involved, ensuring a smooth and high-standard experience. He also emphasised the excitement in Bihar for the tournament, noting the historical significance of holding such an event at a new venue.

A total of six teams are participating in this championship. Indian captain Salima Tete emphasised the importance of this tournament as a preparation ground for the upcoming World Cup, expressing the team's dedication to focusing on each match rather than fixating on overall outcomes.

"This is an opportunity for young players to gain valuable experience ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The squad is prepared to compete fiercely, especially against Malaysia in their opening match," Salima said. She noted the importance of giving young players the freedom to play assertively on the field, underscoring the challenges presented by every team in today's competitive environment.

She also reflected on the significance of hosting the tournament on home soil under Indian coaching, calling it a rare and fortunate moment for Indian women's hockey. Salima also expressed her gratitude to the Bihar state government and the Sports Ministry, acknowledging their support in organising the tournament.