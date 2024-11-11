Qatar Participates In Preparatory Meeting For Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated yesterday in the ministerial preparatory meeting for the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi led Qatar's delegation at the meeting. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan, H E Ali Yousuf Al Sharif, on the margins of the preparatory ministerial meeting of joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh. The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, as well as a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.