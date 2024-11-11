Ukraine Could Not Have Endorsed Or Opposed Trump-Putin Call - MFA Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, refuted reports that Kyiv was informed in advance of a phone call between U.S. President-elect Donald and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That is according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"[The Washington Post's] Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false. Subsequently, Ukraine could not have endorsed or opposed the call," foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told Reuters.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine. It said Kyiv was informed of the call and did not object to the conversation taking place.