Ukraine Could Not Have Endorsed Or Opposed Trump-Putin Call - MFA Spokesperson
11/11/2024 2:12:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, refuted reports that Kyiv was informed in advance of a phone call between U.S. President-elect Donald trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
That is according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.
"[The Washington Post's] Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false. Subsequently, Ukraine could not have endorsed or opposed the call," foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told Reuters.
Read also: Trump
spoke with Putin
about Ukraine – The Washington Pos
The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine. It said Kyiv was informed of the call and did not object to the conversation taking place.
