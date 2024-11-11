عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Could Not Have Endorsed Or Opposed Trump-Putin Call - MFA Spokesperson

Ukraine Could Not Have Endorsed Or Opposed Trump-Putin Call - MFA Spokesperson


11/11/2024 2:12:34 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, refuted reports that Kyiv was informed in advance of a phone call between U.S. President-elect Donald trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That is according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"[The Washington Post's] Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false. Subsequently, Ukraine could not have endorsed or opposed the call," foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told Reuters.

Read also: Trump spoke with Putin about Ukraine – The Washington Pos

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine. It said Kyiv was informed of the call and did not object to the conversation taking place.

MENAFN11112024000193011044ID1108870951


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search