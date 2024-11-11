2024 Kitchen Cabinet Market Drivers: The Rise Of The Residential Building Boom Fueling Deman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The kitchen cabinet market has seen significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $144.51 billion in 2023 to $156.35 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth in the historical period has been driven by factors such as a housing boom, trends favoring traditional designs, economic stability, material preferences, limited customization options, and functional design considerations.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Kitchen Cabinet Market?

The kitchen cabinet market is expected to continue its strong growth over the next few years, reaching $210.12 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This projected growth is attributed to the rise of modern design trends, increasing renovation and remodeling activities, a demand for customization and personalization, advancements in materials, and the integration of smart kitchen technologies.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Kitchen Cabinet Market?

The growing construction of residential buildings is expected to drive the kitchen cabinet market forward. Residential buildings include all structures intended for private living, whether permanent or temporary, and are equipped with essential amenities and utilities to meet individual or family needs. In these buildings, kitchen cabinets are commonly used to store various items such as kitchen equipment, cookbooks, and baking and cooking supplies.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Kitchen Cabinet Market?

Key players in the kitchen cabinet market include IKEA AB, Masco Corp, Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Cabot Companies Inc., Oppein Home Products Inc., Master Brand Cabinets Inc., Takara Standard Co Ltd., American Woodmark Corporation, Nobilia Küchen GmbH, Hanssem Co Ltd., Cleanup Corporation, ZBOM Holding Group Co Ltd., Cabinetwork Group Inc., GoldenHome Living Co Ltd., Wood-Mode LLC, Wellborn Cabinet Inc., Bulthaup GmbH & Co KG, Leicht Kitchen AG, Fabuwood Cabinetry, Bellmont Cabinet Co, KraftMaid Cabinetry, Master Wood Craft Cabinetry LLC, Canyon Creek Cabinet Company, Kitchen Cabinet Distributors, Poggenpohl Küchen GmbH & Co KG, JPD Kitchen Depod Inc., AC Products Inc., LIXIL Group Corporation, Fine Kitchen Cabinet, SieMatic Möbelwerke GmbH & Co KG

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Kitchen Cabinet Market Size?

Leading companies in the kitchen cabinet market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as advanced cabinetry solutions, to strengthen their market position. Cabinetry solutions encompass a wide array of products and services involved in cabinet design, manufacturing, and installation.

What Are The Segments In The Global Kitchen Cabinet Market?

1) By Type: Ready To Assemble (RTA), Stock Kitchen Cabinets, Semi Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Custom Kitchen Cabinets

2) By Raw Material: Wood, Metal, Other Raw Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail, Online, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Home, Restaurants, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Kitchen Cabinet Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Kitchen Cabinet Market Defined?

A kitchen cabinet is a built-in cupboard or a chest of drawers specifically designed for the kitchen area, used for storing crockery, cutlery, dishes, silverware, and cooking equipment.

The Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Kitchen Cabinet Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into kitchen cabinet market size, kitchen cabinet market drivers and trends, kitchen cabinet competitors' revenues, and kitchen cabinet market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

