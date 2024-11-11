ALIGNMT AI And HFMA Collaborate To Offer AI Governance Micro-Credentialing For Healthcare Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Empowering Healthcare Professionals with Advanced AI Governance Skills to Drive Responsible Innovation

ALIGNMT AI, a leading provider of software solutions for AI governance and compliance, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with the Healthcare Management Association (HFMA) to launch a specialized micro-credentialing program focused on AI governance for healthcare professionals. This new initiative aims to equip healthcare leaders with the essential knowledge and skills needed to implement AI responsibly and ensure adherence to compliance standards in the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare technology.

As AI adoption continues to transform healthcare operations, the need for robust governance practices has become paramount to managing risk and ensuring compliance. ALIGNMT AI and HFMA's new micro-credentialing program addresses this critical need by providing accessible and practical training for healthcare executives, finance professionals, and technology leaders. The training will cover essential aspects of AI governance, compliance frameworks, and ethical considerations specific to healthcare, ultimately helping healthcare organizations build trust in their AI systems while achieving regulatory and operational goals.

"Our collaboration with HFMA reflects our commitment to empower healthcare professionals with the expertise needed to responsibly implement AI,"

said Andreea Bodnari, CEO of ALIGNMT AI. "Through this micro-credentialing program, we're equipping leaders with tools to oversee AI solutions effectively, ensuring they contribute positively to patient care and organizational performance."

The program will leverage ALIGNMT AI's extensive expertise in AI compliance and governance, while HFMA's strong network and focus on educational resources will help deliver these insights to a wide audience within healthcare finance and management. HFMA's dedication to empowering its members with timely and relevant knowledge aligns closely with ALIGNMT AI's mission of fostering responsible AI innovation in healthcare.

"AI is reshaping the future of healthcare, and with it comes a responsibility to uphold standards of governance and ethics,"

said Todd Nelson, Chief Partnership Executive of HFMA. "Through our collaboration with ALIGNMT AI, we're committed to providing healthcare professionals with the foundational skills necessary to navigate the complexities of AI and make informed, ethical decisions that benefit both their organizations and patients."

This collaboration underscores ALIGNMT AI and HFMA's shared vision of advancing healthcare through trustworthy, compliant, and innovative AI applications. The micro-credentialing program is expected to launch on November 18, 2024 and will be available to HFMA members and healthcare professionals interested in leading responsibly in the digital age.

For more information about the program or to enroll, please visit hfma/AIGovernance

About ALIGNMT AI

ALIGNMT AI

is a software provider for AI governance, compliance, and risk management solutions designed for healthcare enterprises. By aligning technology innovation with ethical and regulatory standards, ALIGNMT AI enables organizations to harness the benefits of AI in alignment with emerging regulatory and industry requirements.

About HFMA



The

Healthcare Financial Management Association

(HFMA) equips its more than 126,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

