Key Drivers Of The 2024 Janitorial Services Market: Increased Demand From The Real Estate Sector

Janitorial Services Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024

The janitorial services market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $321.13 billion in 2023 to $348.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the development of commercial real estate, trends in outsourcing, health and safety regulations, the importance of corporate image and branding, and heightened public awareness of hygiene.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Janitorial Services Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The janitorial services market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, expected to reach $476.13 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This anticipated growth is driven by a greater emphasis on green cleaning, increasing demand for specialized cleaning services, the rise of remote work and flexible workspaces, heightened health and safety concerns, and collaborations with facility management companies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Janitorial Services Market?

The increasing demand within the real estate industry is anticipated to drive growth in the janitorial services market. Real estate refers to properties that are permanently attached to or constructed on land, whether naturally occurring or artificially created. Janitorial services play a vital role in ensuring that these properties are clean and presentable, addressing issues such as grime, dust, unpleasant odors, smeared appliances, damaged carpets, and discolored surfaces to prepare homes for inspections.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Janitorial Services Market?

Key players in the janitorial services market include APS Janitorial Services Inc., Sodexo Inc., Cox & Company Inc., Aramark Corporation, International Service System (ISS A/S), Cintas Corporation, ABM Industries Inc., American Building Maintenance Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Mitie Group plc, Aeon Delight Co Ltd., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Red Coats Inc., Jan-Pro International, CNS Consorzio Nazionale Servizi Soc. Corp, Coverall North America Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc., Vanguard Cleaning Systems,

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Janitorial Services Market Size ?

Leading companies in the janitorial services market are concentrating on advanced solutions like customer assistance service platforms to address changing customer needs and improve operational efficiency. These platforms are centralized systems that offer support and assistance to customers, enabling communication and problem resolution through multiple channels.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Janitorial Services Market?

1) By Type: Indoor Cleaning Service, Outdoor Cleaning Service

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Janitorial Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Janitorial Services Market?

Janitorial service encompasses cleaning and waste removal services offered by a commercial cleaning company or individual contractor. The main goal of janitorial services is to maintain a clean and healthy environment in various types of offices.

The Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



Overview of the Global Janitorial Services Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into janitorial services market size, janitorial services market drivers and trends, janitorial services competitors' revenues, and janitorial services market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

