Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Eliminate 14 Russian Soldiers In Kursk Region
Date
11/10/2024 9:10:14 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian armed forces conducted a successful operation behind enemy lines in the Kursk region, eliminating 14 Russian soldiers and capturing three others.
The Special Operations Forces Command published a respective video on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"All those who made the right decision and surrendered were given first aid and taken to a safe place," the command said.
