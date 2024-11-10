Delhi Continues To Choke In 'Very Poor ' Air Quality AQI Hovers Over 350

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi AQI today: The national capital's air quality continued to be in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

At least a dozen stations recorded an Air Quality (AQI) of over 350, falling in the 'very poor' air category. The ITI Jahangirpuri area went one notch higher as the zone's AQI plummeted to 377, which is considered as 'severe' as per the CPCB metrics.

| Divided by borders, united by smog: Delhi's 'very poor' AQI, Multan hits 2,000

CPCB categorises the AQI as follows: 0-50 is considered as 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Here are the AQI readings for the other stations, as of 6:30 am on Monday, November 11:

North Campus DU: 361 (Very Poor)

IGI Airport : 333 (Very Poor)

Ashok Vihar : 376 (Very Poor)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 317 (Very Poor)

Sirifort : 335 (Very poor)

| Delhi-NCR Pollution: Toxic foam in Yamuna raises concerns ahead of Chhath Puja

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31°C, which is about a degree above the normal for this time of year. However, the temperature recorded over the weekend soared high at 32.5°C

The minimum temperature was 23°C, three degrees higher than the season's average, showed data by the CPCB.

'EV as a service' to curb pollution

The Delhi government has introduced a slew of measures to keep the pollution in check, with the EV rally being the latest. On Sunday, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off the 'EV as a Service' event.

The "EV as a Service" program is designed to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles as a more sustainable alternative to conventional cars. Manohar Lal Khattar participated in the event by riding a bicycle and a tractor, highlighting the government's eco-friendly initiatives, reported ANI.

| Delhi air pollution: Rise in asthma patients as AQI drops to 'severe' category

Sprinkling water through anti-smog guns, has also been one of the measures to curb pollution .

Yesterday, many parts of the city, buildings, monuments, offices, flyovers, roads, and bridges were hardly visible as they were covered by a thick layer of smog.